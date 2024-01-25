Travis Kelce's Ex Reveals New Dating Preference

Kayla Nicole has revealed that after splitting with Travis Kelce, she's mostly over athletes. "I'll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage. I would love to just date someone that. I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me. So, I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game, that’s my kind of guy," Nicole said on the Behind The Likes podcast. Despite this, Nicole did recently shoot her shot with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for several years before finally calling it quits in 2022. Later, Nicole explained that she had had to remove Brittany Mahomes and other Chiefs-affiliated people from her social media because it was too painful for her to see them living their lives with Kelce, and Kelce's new beau - Taylor Swift.

Read More: Travis Kelce's Ex Celebrates Birthday With Courtside Lakers Tickets

"Protect Taylor Swift" Trends As Fans Fight Back Against NSFW AI Images Of Singer

Speaking on Kelce's new beau, Swifties have rallied around Swift as a litany of NSFW AI images of the singer spread across social media on Wednesday night. Many of the images showed Swift in sexual situations with Travis Kelce, other Chiefs players, and even faceless masses of Chiefs fans. As a result, the singer's fans got #PROTECTTAYLORSWIFT trending on social media in an attempted fight back against the images. Swifties began posting images of their notifications, full of messages about post reports that they had made. Swift herself has not commented on the incident. However, it is likely she was made aware of the disturbing images.

Furthermore, the incident sparked a wider conversation about the role of AI in pornography. Additionally, Swifties were able to identify the person they claimed was the primary perpetrator behind the wave of AI images. However, this also quickly became a meme as people began tagging random accounts and claiming they were the perpetrators of the trend. However, the viral nature of the images highlights a disturbing trend within the use of AI art, especially when weaponized against celebrities. Swift has since announced that she is considering legal action against the main website that hosted the images.

Read More: Travis Kelce: Heart Celly Was For Bills Fans, Not Taylor Swift

[via]