SZA In The MCU As Storm? The Singer Wants To Play The Part



SZA has her sights set on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hoping to bring X-Men’s Storm to life in a new chapter of the franchise. Fresh off her acting debut in One of Them Days alongside Keke Palmer, SZA is eager to expand her presence in Hollywood. The buddy comedy, which premiered in January, grossed $50.6 million worldwide, marking a strong start to her on-screen career. During a visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show on March 21, the five-time Grammy winner revealed her dream role—one that would place her at the center of one of Marvel’s most iconic teams.

“I would love to be a superhero,” she told Hudson, according to Deadline. A lifelong fan of comic books, SZA grew up immersed in both Marvel and DC, thanks to her father’s collection of first-edition Thor and Silver Surfer issues. Her ultimate goal? Stepping into the role of Ororo Munroe, better known as Storm, the powerful mutant previously portrayed in live-action films by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp. “Storm comes from this whole other place where it’s the jungle,” SZA explained. “I think it would be so gnarly if I could do a Storm origin story. I’d love to bring that range.”

Storm made her comic book debut in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975, emerging as one of the most significant Black superheroes in the genre. Born a tribal princess in Kenya, she later became a leader among mutants, commanding the weather with extraordinary power. Her abilities include summoning lightning, manipulating the atmosphere, and sensing environmental changes on an elemental level. With the X-Men reboot in the works, speculation continues over who will take on key roles in the MCU. SZA landing the part remains unknown. However, her enthusiasm—and growing Hollywood profile—could make her a serious contender for the role.