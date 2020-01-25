Kevin Feige
- Movies"Blade" Director Bassam Tariq Hints At MCU Plans: "We Can’t Deny What Wesley Snipes Did"The new "Blade" is highly anticipated. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesKevin Feige Responds To Disney's "Experiment" Comments On "Shang-Chi"Kevin Feige comments on the controversy surrounding Disney's statement on "Shang-Chi."By Cole Blake
- MoviesKevin Feige Teases Venom In MCU, Talks "Black Panther 2" & MoreMarvel Studios President Kevin Feige teases a potential Venom MCU appearance, the importance of continuing Wakanda's story, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesHugh Jackman Hints At MCU Wolverine Role ReprisalHugh Jackman caused quite a stir with his latest IG story. By Kevin Quinitchett
- MoviesMarvel Drops Second Trailer For Upcoming "Shang Chi" Movie"Shang-Chi" is Marvel's first movie with a majority Asian cast and an Asian lead. By Joe Abrams
- MoviesKevin Feige Confirms Chris Evans Will Not Reprise Role Of Captain AmericaAccording to Kevin Feige, Chris Evans is not returning to the MCU any time soon.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesKevin Feige Hints That Both Versions Of Nova Will Join MCUKevin Feige confirms that both versions of Nova will join the MCU.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKevin Feige Discusses "Black Panther II" Without Chadwick BosemanThe next film in the "Black Panther" franchise will explore other areas of Wakanda, according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.By Faysia Green
- TV"Armor Wars," "Secret Invasion" With Don Cheadle & Samuel L. Jackson Highlight New MCU ShowsThe MCU keeps growing. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesMarvel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther In SequelBoseman will forever be king. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesTessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of "Thor: Love & Thunder"The next phase will be crazy.By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Captain Marvel" Sequel Being Helmed By "WandaVision" Writer, Arriving 2022The sequel is on the way. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentThe Essential Guide To "Morbius": Backstory, Enemies, and MCU ConnectionsFamiliarize yourself with a look at the upcoming movie adaptation of "Morbius The Living Vampire" and where the Jared Leto film fits into the broader Sony/MCU canon.By Robert Blair