marvel universe
- Pop CultureSamuel L. Jackson Would Rather Portray Nick Fury Than Chase Oscar-Bait RolesThe acclaimed actor spoke about not being defined by awards like the Oscars. He recently received his first, an honorary acknowledgment.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMarvel Casts Newcomer Iman Vellani As "Ms. Marvel" In Disney+ SeriesThis will be the teen's first major role as she takes on the character of Kamala Khan, Marvel's first Muslim character with her own book.By Erika Marie
- TVMarvel's Disney Plus Shows Halt Production Due To CoronavirusMarvel's Disney+ content gets postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. By Dominiq R.
- TVMarvel Airs Trailers For "Black Widow," "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier," "Loki," & More During Super Bowl LIVMarvel is coming hard with the releases this year. By Dominiq R.
- TVPornhub Gifted Kumail Nanjiani With 10-Year SubscriptionKumail Nanjiani's new ripped physique is paying off in more ways than one. By Dominiq R.
- Movies"Suicide Squad" Director, David Ayer Remains Apologetic For Yelling "F*ck Marvel" Years AgoDavid Ayer is on yet another apology tour. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesKevin Feige Reveals New Marvel Characters In "Doctor Strange" SequelKevin Feige reveals the existence of a new roster.By Aida C.
- MoviesRyan Reynolds Reveals Exciting Update About "Deadpool 3""Deadpool 3" is bound to be awesome. By Aida C.
- Movies"Deadpool" Expected To Officially Join The Marvel UniverseDeadpool writers are hopeful.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMarvel Universe Announces "Marvel Zombies" With X-Men & Avengers"The Walking Dead" meets your favourite superheroes. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKevin Feige Speaks On Millie Bobby Brown Joining Marvel UniverseMillie Bobby Brown might be working on something with Marvel. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCompany Offering $1,000 Job To Person Who Can Watch All Marvel Movies Back-To-BackAre you the right person for the job?By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Editor Reveals Film's Original Ending & Why She Suggested The ChangeShe called the original ending "jarring."By Erika Marie
- MoviesChris Evans "Isn't Done Yet" As Captain America, According To Director Joe RussoDoes Chris Evans have another "Captain America" appearance in him?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMarvel Releases Touching Tribute To Stan Lee: WatchThe comics giant pay their dues.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentEvery Stan Lee Cameo From 1989 Till Now: WatchHas anyone had this many cameos?By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyMarvel Originally Didn't Want Chadwick Boseman To Use Accent In "Black Panther""They felt it was maybe too much for an audience to take."By Milca P.
- EntertainmentBlack Panther Inspires A "Wakanda" Themed Comiccon EventThe Marvel movie "Black Panther" is inspiring real-life Wakanda events across the world.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlack Panther Leads Warrior Chant In Avengers Infinity War TrailerA new trailer for "Avengers Infinity War" highlights the return of Marvel's finest characters.By Devin Ch
- Movies“Black Panther” Earns Highest-Grossing First Week in MCU HistoryRake it up.By Milca P.