Tory Lanez Interrogated About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In Leaked Footage

BY Caroline Fisher 273 Views
Tory Lanez Interrogation Footage Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Rapper Tory Lanez performs onstage during the final night of the 2019 IndiGOAT tour at Honda Center on October 19, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
At the end of 2022, Tory Lanez was convicted of multiple felonies related to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Back in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion's evening took a shocking turn when Tory Lanez shot her after a party. He was convicted of multiple felonies related to the incident at the end of 2022. Despite this, he's continued to fight for his freedom, insisting that he's innocent.

Recently, footage captured the night of the shooting was released and obtained by Live Bitez on Instagram. In one clip, Lanez is seen chatting with law enforcement in an interrogation room. When asked what happened, he claimed he was just trying to get his "girl to safety."

Another clip, captured by a police body cam, shows him at the scene of the shooting. "I was just trying to help my girlfriend," he told an officer. He was then heard shouting words of support in Meg's direction before the officer told him that an ambulance was on the way for her.

How Long Is Tory Lanez's Prison Sentence?

This latest footage arrives shortly after Lanez shared a petition for his release after getting stabbed by another inmate behind bars. It has over 300,000 signatures, and asks California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon him.

"Daystar Peterson, professionally known as Tory Lanez, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence—despite what his legal team describes as overwhelming evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing. We, the undersigned, urge California Governor Gavin Newsom to issue a pardon," it reads.

The footage also comes after Lanez's team claimed that Kelsey Harris' bodyguard said he allegedly heard her admit to shooting Meg. The femcee's team was quick to shut these claims down.

The week prior, Meg also took to social media to beg Lanez and his fans to leave her alone. “TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you are a f**king demon," she wrote in part. “At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY!? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?”

