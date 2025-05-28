Nicci Gilbert Issues Public Apology To Tory Lanez Following Stabbing Incident

Nicci Gilbert, an R&B singer best known as one-third of the group Brownstone (where she is the only remaining original member) issued a public apology to Tory Lanez. In an interview with BHighTV, she addressed Lanez and the trial.

“I was wrong,” Gilbert said. “I jumped on the bandwagon without fully understanding the case.” She added that personal emotions and unresolved issues between her and Lanez's team influenced her opinion and stressed that everyone deserves due process. She also stated that if there was any suppressed evidence like his legal team claims, Lanez deserves a retrial.

The "unresolved issues" that Nicci Gilbert is referring to presumably have to do with payment from sample clearances. Lanez sampled Brownstone's hit single "If You Love Me" for his track "Say It." Lanez's track went on to be one of the biggest of his career, receiving multiple platinum certifications. The track also reached the all-important top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Tory Lanez Prison Stabbing

The Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion situation is still far from over. It has long been theorized that Lanez was not the person who shot Megan, and that it was actually former friend Kelsey Harris. Harris' bodyguard recently claimed that she shot Megan. Megan's team has vehemently denied this, going back years. Of course, the timing of these latest claims is convenient, as Lanez was recently stabbed in prison by another inmate.