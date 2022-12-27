Brownstone member Nicci Gilbert says that she’s taking down all the awards she earned from Tory Lanez’s “Say It” in support of Megan Thee Stallion. The track samples Brownstone’s 1994 hit song “If You Love Me.”

“I’m taking these awards down in protest of violence against women. I will not tolerate it under any circumstances,” Gilbert wrote in a post on Instagram.

ATLANTA – NOVEMBER 22: Nicci Gilbert from TV ONE’s “R&B Divas Atlanta”, poses for red carpet photos for “A Mother’s Love” stage play at the Rialto Center For The Arts in Atlanta, Georgia on NOVEMBER 22, 2013. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

She continued: “It’s a shame that our community is so broken that we relentlessly attack victims, but I get it. Hurt people hurt people.”

“I pray for Tory as an advocate for artists and creatives,” she wrote before adding, “Tory is a young black man, who became super famous very quickly. This made him a talented creative who lacked the emotional intelligence and development needed to navigate that kind of success. He made a very poor decision, but I believe he will come out of this a better man and artist.”

Gilbert further said: “The artists you see as a windfall are falling hard, and the impact on our community is devastating. Artists have too much access to too many people, who are triggered in one way or another by their successes and failures.”

Additionally, Gilbert says that she’s filing paperwork to return money from the “Say It” single.

Released back in 2015, “Say It” remains one of the most successful songs of Lanez’s career. As his second-highest charting solo track, it peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. Altogether, it spent 24 weeks on the chart.

Lanez is facing 22 years in prison as well as deportation to Canada for the 2020 shooting. A jury in Los Angeles found him guilty of three charges in connection to the attack on Friday. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

