Nicci Gilbert Net Worth 2024: What Is The Brownstone Singer Worth?

Dive into Nicci Gilbert's journey from R&B stardom with Brownstone to her successful career in television production and business.

Nicci Gilbert has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through her dynamic career in music, television, and business. With a net worth of $10 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth, Gilbert's journey from the lead singer of a popular R&B group to a television producer and businesswoman showcases her adaptability and determination. The singer first rose to fame as a member of the R&B group Brownstone, which enjoyed significant success in the 1990s. Her powerful voice and stage presence helped the group achieve chart-topping hits and critical acclaim. Further, Gilbert has expanded her influence through television and various business ventures, proving herself to be a multifaceted talent.

Musical Beginnings & Brownstone's Success

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 1995: Singers Maxee Maxwell, Mimi Doby and Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone poses with Gold album plaque for their album 'From the Bottom. Up' on the set of their video 'Grapevyne' at a private residence in Los Angeles, California in March 1995. (Photo by Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Born on July 8, 1970, in Detroit, Michigan, Nicci Gilbert was drawn to music from an early age. Her big break came when she formed Brownstone with Monica Doby and Charmayne "Maxee" Maxwell. The group signed with Michael Jackson's MJJ Music label and released their debut album, From the Bottom Up, in 1995. The album was a commercial success, featuring hits like "If You Love Me" and "Grapevyne," both of which received Grammy nominations.

Brownstone's success in the mid-'90s was fueled by their rich harmonies and Gilbert's powerful lead vocals. The group's sophomore album, Still Climbing, continued to build on their success with tracks like "5 Miles to Empty." Despite lineup changes and personal challenges, Gilbert remained a constant force within the group.

Transition To Television & Production

American R&B group Brownstone, left to right, Guyanese singer Charmayne Maxwell (1969-2015), American singer and songwriter Kina. Cosper, and American singer Nicci Gilbert) in the press room of the 23rd Annual American. Music Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 29th January 1996. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

After her time with Brownstone, Nicci Gilbert transitioned into television, bringing her talent and experience to a new medium. She became known to reality TV audiences by participating in the TV One series R&B Divas: Atlanta. The show, which Gilbert co-created and executive produced, provided an inside look at the lives and careers of female R&B singers. Her work on the show demonstrated her skills as a producer and her commitment to highlighting the stories of women in the music industry.

Gilbert's involvement in television didn't stop with reality TV. She continued to develop and produce content that resonated with audiences, focusing on stories that reflected her experiences and interests. Her ability to pivot from music to television production showcases her adaptability and vision, allowing her to remain relevant in the entertainment industry.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 06: Recording artists Keke Wyatt (L) and Nicci Gilbert attend the 2016 Soul Train Music. Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2016, also in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Moreover, Nicci Gilbert has established herself as a savvy businesswoman. She has launched several ventures, including Curvato, a clothing line for curvy women. Her fashion line reflects her passion for empowering women of all shapes and sizes, promoting body positivity and confidence. Gilbert's entrepreneurial spirit extends to various other endeavors. These included her motivational speaker and mentor work.