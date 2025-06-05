Stephen A. Smith Somberly Addresses The Zion Williamson Sexual Assault Lawsuit

May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith attends game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
An anonymous woman accused Zion Williamson of alleged sexual assault, and also launched allegations of verbal and physical abuse.

Stephen A. Smith has many thoughts on Zion Williamson as an NBA star, but his recent statements on the North Carolina native are much more serious. For those unaware, the New Orleans Pelicans was accused of alleged sexual assault, abuse, and more by an anonymous alleged victim claiming to be his ex girlfriend.

In a clip caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, the sports commentator addressed the Zion allegations. He made minimal commentary on his recent performances in the league and instead focused on the accusations against him, which remain alleged at press time.

"We don't know what the outcome will be," Stephen A. Smith remarked concerning the allegations against Zion Williamson. "What we know is that until some outcome is decided, this accusation will be out there about him. And in all likelihood, it will forever remain, and this accusation will stain him.

"I just wish that we can come to conclusions sooner than later," he continued. "If somebody is innocent, particularly after being falsely accused, there's a price to pay for those who falsely accuse others. If you're guilty of such a thing, throw your a** under the jail. Rape, sexual assault, these are unforgivable sins. In some people's eyes, when you do that to a woman, you have murdered her. You have killed a part of her.

Zion Williamson Accuser

"And all of us who love women, love our sisters, love our daughters, love our mommas, et cetera, we ain't down for that," Stephen A. Smith remarked. "And any man who is, we should want nothing to do with. [...] I don't have any evidence to speak on anything else. Other than to say, I hope he's innocent. I really do. I hope he wouldn't be guilty of such a thing. But it's in the news. A damn shame."

Zion Williamson denied the allegations against him, and his legal team announced plans to countersue for this allegedly defamatory move. This also caused Moriah Mills to speak out in support of the alleged victim. The adult actress allegedly had a relationship with Williamson which she publicly aired out earlier this decade. We will see what a court of law concludes.

