Zion Williamson Clowned By Moriah Mills After Latest Injury

Zion Williamson has had a season full of criticism. Talking heads like Stephen A. Smith have criticized his weight and work ethic. NBA fans have lamented the fact that he has rarely been healthy. Williamson has missed so many games since being drafted number one overall in 2019. Last summer, Zion made headlines for his off-the-court problems, which involved Zion cheating on former pornstar Moriah Mills and the wild social media pressure she was putting on him. Problems seemed to keep multiplying for a player everyone knows is box office when he's actually on the court.

Despite the criticism and drama, Zion had a great season. He played the most games he has in his entire career. Furthermore, Zion has led the Pelicans to a potential playoff birth. Unfortunately, Zion suffered another injury toward the end of the Pelican's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers. After putting up 40 points against LeBron, Zion, who was visibly frustrated, headed back to the locker room. Now Moriah Mills is back with more ammo for the Pelican's star.



Read More: Jordan Zion 3 “Light Bone” Officially Revealed

Moriah Mills Has Jokes For Zion Williamson After Injury

After Zion Williamson's late-game injury, one person obviously couldn't wait to chime in. Moriah Mills posted a video of herself laughing at Williamson, implying it's what he deserves for wronging her. Zion is her obsession, as evidenced by her stunts, including getting Williamson's name tattooed on her face. Mills has also called for Zion to get on the treadmill, poking fun at his weight problems and bedroom performance. We should expect more content from Mills especially as it seems Zion has turned a corner in his career despite this latest injury.

Zion and the Pelicans fell to the Lakers but still have a chance to make it to the playoffs. They will face off against the Sacramento Kings to decide the final playoff spot in the west. Williamson's health is the biggest question yet again. It's believed he suffered a hamstring injury, with tests to be done in the coming days. NBA fans should be rooting for a swift recovery because he is legitimately electrifying on the court. Don't be surprised if Moriah Mills makes another video when his status for the play in the finale is confirmed.

Read More: Shaq Has One Major Issue With Zion Williamson's Recent Dunk Contest Comments

[Via]