Shaq Has One Major Issue With Zion Williamson's Recent Dunk Contest Comments

Shaq has expressed his disappointment in Zion Williamson's recent comments about participating in the dunk contest if he is named an All-Star. For the Hall of Famer, Williamson didn't express enough desire to be named an All-Star. “You have to see it, Zion. When I make the All-Star team, yes. All that if talk, it’s just telling me that you’re not fully confident in yourself. Which is ok, he’s still a young player. But at some point, you have to say — like I said in Vegas — ‘this is my league'," Shaq said.

Williamson is a two-time All-Star, appearing at the midseason event in 2021 and 2023. Williamson is averaging 22/5.5/5.2 this season but was not named an All-Star in a crowded field across both conferences. The Pelicans are 37-25 and fifth in the Western Conference.

Shaq Shows Zion Williamson No Mercy

However, as Shaq himself alluded to, it's not the first time that he has laid into the 2019 first-overall pick. Shaq and Charles Barkley had no time for Williamson's poor showing against the Lakers in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament last December. “Does not run hard — it’s not a diss, this is gonna be a lesson from one great big man to another guy that can be a great. Does not run hard. I had the same problem my first, second year — I thought I was running hard. Charles talks about this all the time, my talent’s gonna get me 20. When I start going to 20, 30, and 40, it’s because I started doing certain things," Shaq said.

However, the Hall of Fame big man wasn't finished “He doesn’t create easy points for himself. I saw a couple times when he had a couple times at the basket, he don’t seal, right? He doesn’t demand the ball … and he doesn’t have that look. Like, I’m not the greatest athlete ever, but I know a look when I see it. In every sport, I know a look. Tiger Woods had that look, Jack Nicklas had that look. He just doesn’t have that look. And he doesn’t rebound. He does not rebound," he continued.

