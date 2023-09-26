Drake Calls Atlanta “The Most Important Place In Rap Music” During Concert

Drake recently hit up Atlanta for his first of two shows in the city for his It's All A Blur tour with ATL MC 21 S*vage. On Monday (September 25), he hit the stage and gave fans what they've been seeing blow up online for the past two months or so. Moreover, the trek has been nothing short of exciting, star-studded, eventful, and creative. For this first performance in the A, the Toronto MC fulfilled that precedent and anticipation with a stellar concert going through his biggest hits and bringing out some close friends. Furthermore, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, UK rap giant Central Cee, and Twitch streaming sensation Kai Cenat turned up alongside him for this event.

"Of course, Atlanta- well, first of all, make some noise for my brother Central Cee killing this s**t tonight," Drake told the cheering crowd as he embraced each of his invitees. "Make some noise for my brother Kai Cenat one time in here, you know. And of course, make some noise for Trae Young in here one time tonight. We at ATL and s**t, wassup!"

Drake Shows Love To Trae Young, Kai Cenat & Central Cee

What's more is that the 6 God also took some time to honor the city of Atlanta as the hub of hip-hop right now, and one of its key homes in the genre's history. "What would any of us be without Atlanta?" Drake asked his fans in ATL. "All the love that you've shown, all the musicians that you birthed, all the contributions that you give. This is hands-down the most important place in rap music and you should be very proud of yourselves.

Drizzy Shows Love To Atlanta Hip-Hop

"I know me, all the artists that I've done the greatest work with, all the artists that I love, all the artists that inspire me, the majority of them come from right here in Atlanta," the 36-year-old continued. "So y'all make some noise for yourselves tonight. We celebrating you." He may have found a new home in Houston, but it's clear that he loves Atlanta deeply as both a fan and as an artist inspired by its excellence. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Drake.

