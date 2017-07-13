important
- MusicDrake Calls Atlanta "The Most Important Place In Rap Music" During ConcertThe Canadian MC also invited Hawks player Trae Young, Central Cee, and Kai Cenat as his special guests in ATL.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Random"Before You Catch The Virus" Viral PSA Aims To Unite The WorldMotivational speaker Prince Ea's PSA, "Before You Catch The Virus - Watch This," has gone viral due to its important message amid the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- MusicAretha Franklin "The Queen Of Soul" Has Passed Away At 76Aretha Franklin leaves behind an inimitable legacy.By Devin Ch
- MusicBobby Brown Prepared To Slap Kanye West Over Distasteful "Daytona" Cover"Something should happen to Kanye."By Devin Ch
- SocietyCardi B, Rihanna & Donald Trump Crack "Time 100" List For 2018The 2018 "Time 100" represents a US-centric list of global influencers.By Devin Ch
- MusicFrench Montana Talks "Jungle Rules," "4:44" & More In New InterviewFrench Montana touches on several topics.By Matt F