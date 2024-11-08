YSL Judge Apologizes After Saying The N-Word During Trial

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker accidentally uttered the slur while reading Instagram conversations aloud.

Although Young Thug is a free man, the YSL RICO trial rages on with two remaining codefendants. However, the court faced an unexpected controversy that its leading public servant quickly sought to rectify. During session, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker spoke on how they were reading a lot of Instagram conversations related to the case before breaking for lunch, and how she accidentally uttered the n-word aloud while reading these conversations, as the word was written in these exchanges. She apologized for saying the word out loud and expressed that this was the first time that she read these conversations and thus went through them quickly.

"I hope that that was not offensive to anyone," the judge in the YSL case expressed. "It was certainly not meant to be offensive to anyone. I do not use that word. And it was merely – I should have been looking first before I said whatever I said out loud to edit if there were, you know, any offensive words. So I want to apologize on the record for that." Then, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker explained that she did not listen to a set of songs that the court would be discussing because no one sent her the songs they might be litigating. She also indicated that the court would listen to these tracks during session.

As you are probably already aware, this small bump means nothing in the larger YSL case, which faced many more worrisome controversies. In fact, a juror vowed to oppose the prosecution due to the sheer length of this trial, which is the longest criminal proceeding in Georgia state history according to various reports. While some folks online blasted this mistake by the judge, others chose to focus on more pressing matters.