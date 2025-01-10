Yak Gotti Faces Further Setbacks Towards Freedom Following Outstanding Warrant Report

Frustration continues to set in for Gotti as new disheartening details emerge.

Yak Gotti was supposed to be a free man at the beginning of December. The YSL rapper was found not guilty on the most major charges he was facing during the hectic YSL RICO case. Those were racketeering and murder from 2015. However, he remains to be stuck behind bars in the Fulton County Jail and has been for nearly an additional month. Why is that? Well, he's currently dealing with an outstanding warrant stemming from 2023. Yak Gotti was allegedly dealing contraband in jail to another inmate as well as smuggling it in for himself. So far, he's yet to be hit with new charges, but this is keeping him locked up.

Back in mid-December, the 32-year-old's attorney, Kayla Bumpuss, filed an emergency bond motion, following a December 1 attack. He reportedly suffered "minor injuries" following a stabbing. She attempted to leverage this incident to get Yak Gotti out of jail once and for all stating, "It is evident that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office cannot keep Mr. Kendrick safe." Bumpuss later added on some details from a November report on the poor conditions at the jail. "People incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail suffered harm from pest infestation and malnourishment and were put at substantial risk of serious harm from violence by other incarcerated people — including homicides, stabbings, and sexual abuse."

Yak Gotti's Family Is Demanding His Full Release

However, it wasn't enough to sway the judge, so Yak Gotti's still doing some time. It seems the MC has a plan to finally remove the shackles though, as he has brought on two new attorneys. Their names are Bruce Harvey and Nicole Westmoreland. As it stands, they have yet to make any new moves, as they were just brought on this month.

Unfortunately, that's where the good news comes to an end. According to AllHipHop, Yak Gotti is going to have to wait at least a few more weeks thanks to contraband allegations tied to that outstanding warrant we mentioned. Because of this case is now not going to be looked at further until February. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that Gotti will be out, so it seems like things are just beginning sadly.