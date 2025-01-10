Yak Gotti Faces Further Setbacks Towards Freedom Following Outstanding Warrant Report

BYZachary Horvath575 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet
EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper Yak Gotti attends Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Frustration continues to set in for Gotti as new disheartening details emerge.

Yak Gotti was supposed to be a free man at the beginning of December. The YSL rapper was found not guilty on the most major charges he was facing during the hectic YSL RICO case. Those were racketeering and murder from 2015. However, he remains to be stuck behind bars in the Fulton County Jail and has been for nearly an additional month. Why is that? Well, he's currently dealing with an outstanding warrant stemming from 2023. Yak Gotti was allegedly dealing contraband in jail to another inmate as well as smuggling it in for himself. So far, he's yet to be hit with new charges, but this is keeping him locked up.

Back in mid-December, the 32-year-old's attorney, Kayla Bumpuss, filed an emergency bond motion, following a December 1 attack. He reportedly suffered "minor injuries" following a stabbing. She attempted to leverage this incident to get Yak Gotti out of jail once and for all stating, "It is evident that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office cannot keep Mr. Kendrick safe." Bumpuss later added on some details from a November report on the poor conditions at the jail. "People incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail suffered harm from pest infestation and malnourishment and were put at substantial risk of serious harm from violence by other incarcerated people — including homicides, stabbings, and sexual abuse."

Read More: Chris Brown Co-Signs Controversial Theory About L.A. Wildfire Arson

Yak Gotti's Family Is Demanding His Full Release

However, it wasn't enough to sway the judge, so Yak Gotti's still doing some time. It seems the MC has a plan to finally remove the shackles though, as he has brought on two new attorneys. Their names are Bruce Harvey and Nicole Westmoreland. As it stands, they have yet to make any new moves, as they were just brought on this month.

Unfortunately, that's where the good news comes to an end. According to AllHipHop, Yak Gotti is going to have to wait at least a few more weeks thanks to contraband allegations tied to that outstanding warrant we mentioned. Because of this case is now not going to be looked at further until February. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that Gotti will be out, so it seems like things are just beginning sadly.

Read More: 50 Cent Claps Back At Jim Jones With Snitching Allegations

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...