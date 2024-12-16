OG Maco's Family Provides An Update On Rapper's Condition

Hot 97 Who's Next
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: OG Maco attends Hot 97 Who's Next at S.O.B.'s on October 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
OG Maco was hospitalized, last week.

OG Maco's family has released a statement confirming that he's in "critical but stable condition" and thanked fans for their support and prayers as he recovers. The "U Guessed It" rapper was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, last week, after reportedly sustaining a gunshot wound in the head. The incident is being considered an apparent suicide attempt, according to AllHipHop.

"We want to inform OG Maco's fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition. He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight. At this time, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy, but if you would like to send any messages or have anything you wish to get to the family, please reach out via DM. Please note, all official updates regarding OG Maco's health will come directly from his official social media accounts. This will be the only source for valid information. We thank you for your understanding. support, and continued prayers during this difficult time."

OG Maco Performs At Phillips Arena In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: OG Maco performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

First responders arrived at Maco's home after a neighbor rang 911, claiming to have heard a gunshot. Maco's manager previously addressed the situation in a statement to AllHipHop. “I thought he was dead when I first saw him,” he shared. “We were preparing to rebrand and release new music under a different alias. Right now, we need everyone’s prayers.” He concluded: “Don’t get your hopes up. We don’t have much information, and they won’t even let us visit him in the hospital.”

OG Maco's Family Speaks Out

Fans continued sharing supportive messages in response to the family's statement. "Man I thought bro was gone, I hope he keeps fighting," one user commented on Instagram. Another wrote: "Praying for a full recovery. In Jesus' Name!" Check out Maco's family's statement on Instagram below.

