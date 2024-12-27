OG Maco Passes Away At 32

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: OG Maco performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rest In Peace OG Maco.

OG Maco has tragically passed away at 32, TMZ Hip Hop reports. According to the publication, the rapper was surrounded by family in a Los Angeles hospital when he passed. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was hospitalized since December 12, where he remained in a coma. The College Park native was in critical condition and medical officials sadly could not revive him. Doctors reportedly attempted to secure a brain scan to remove toxins in his system. This follows a lot of fan concern due to Maco's hospitalization and a strong showing of support and well-wishes. Our condolences go out to all of his loved ones during this difficult time.

Previously, OG Maco's manager and longtime friend had shared an update on his status. "We all wanna thank you for praying for @ogxmaco," he relayed on Instagram. "He’s still fighting and he’s in a more stable condition and it’s better than what he was 2 nights ago. We won’t know [too] much untill Monday for now please keep praying." That was over a week ago, and folks hadn't heard much ofan update since.

OG Maco In 2022

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: OG Maco attends the Apple TV+ “Friday Night Baseball” Watch Party at the 2022 MLB All-Star House on July 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Unfortunately, OG Maco's hospitalization caused a lot of confusion at the time thanks to some false reports, and we sadly did not get a happy ending to this story. His career kicked off around 2014 thanks to the viral hit "U Guessed It" and many other high-profile tracks and collaborations. Maco even landed in the 2015 XXL Freshman Class. Sadly, medical problems had other plans for him, yet he continued to make music and further his career despite these obstacles. Now, fans are sharing some of their fondest memories of the Georgia MC, expressing their sympathies, and looking to celebrate his life and legacy rather than allow this to define him.

For the past few weeks, the hip-hop world has been very concerned for OG Maco, and while this is a tragic result, it's also something that the community must not take for granted. Many other artists don't get their flowers before they leave this Earth. Now, we must remember, honor, and cherish the great craft that he gave us.
