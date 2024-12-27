OG Maco's Family Releases Statement On His Passing

The rapper passed away last night surrounded by his family.

The hip-hop world is in mourning, as OG Maco tragically passed away last night (Thursday, December 26) at a Los Angeles hospital while surrounded by his family. He had been hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the head, and his family has now released a statement on this saddening loss. "With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco," the statement reads. "His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.

"While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived – one that will continue to inspire and uplift others," the statement continued. "Maco's influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts. For those who wish to offer condolences, share memories, or connect with the family, please reach out through this account. Your support means more than words can express. To all of Maco's fans, friends, and supporters: thank you for standing by him throughout his journey. Today, we celebrate a life that was extraordinary in every way. With love and gratitude, the family of OG Maco."

OG Maco's Family's Statement

Previously, OG Maco's manager and longtime friend Poppa Perc gave fans an update on his condition. "We all wanna thank you for praying for @ogxmaco," he shared on Instagram. "He’s still fighting and he’s in a more stable condition and it’s better than what he was 2 nights ago. We won’t know [too] much untill Monday for now please keep praying."