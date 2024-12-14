OG Maco Fans Receive A Promising Update From His Manager Amid Alleged Suicide Attempt

Maco's supporters hope he's doing well.

OG Maco fans expressed concern, confusion, and since-retracted condolences for his condition after he allegedly survived a suicide attempt this week. Moreover, authorities found him unresponsive in his home in California after a neighbor head a firearm go off, although we don't have many more details to go off of. First and foremost, we wish Maco the best during this difficult time and hope that he recovers in a speedy fashion. It seems like this might be the case, as his longtime manager and friend Poppa Perc relayed a hopeful update on his condition to Instagram on Saturday (December 14).

"We all wanna thank you for praying for @ogxmaco," OG Maco's manager Poppa Perc shared on the social media platform. "He’s still fighting and he’s in a more stable condition and it’s better than what he was 2 nights ago. We won’t know [too] much untill Monday for now please keep praying." The "Let It Be" artist himself hasn't really given fans much of a direct update or statement on the situation, but they are focused on support and solidarity rather than having all the answers as soon as possible.

However, fans also faced a lot of confusion during this time, as some outlets reported that OG Maco passed away. His manager quickly dispelled these rumors, as he spoke to AllHipHop to confirm Maco's well-being along with some other social media posts blasting these publications. "Say Cheese is capping right now," Poppa Perc relayed on Instagram. "Maco is still in ICU." "He’s still on life support, still fighting," he told AllHipHop on Friday (December 13). "They are doing multiple tests on his brain and trying to let the swelling go down a bit, let his head heal a little bit, so they can do a procedure. Only immediate family is allowed at the hospital, but we’ve been getting updates."