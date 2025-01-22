Quentin Miller Links With Hit-Boy For Tranquil "What it takes..."

It's been four years since his last project. Will the songwriting mastermind make a full comeback?

On the track, Miller explains "What it takes" to make it to where he's at in his career. That's quite hard to replicate too, as the Atlanta native is one of the most reputable ghostwriters in the game. Just ask Drake , Kanye West , Nas , Meek Mill , and more about how gifted he is. However, it's worth mentioning he's not on the best terms with quite a few of them. But just listen to some of those artists biggest songs, and you'll hear his influence. At least according to him, it's taken quite a lot out of him as he says he's had issues getting proper credit for his work. In a way, this is sort of venting session for him about these disagreements. Overall, though, Miller kills the wavy aesthetic with a melodic delivery and minimalist approach.

Quentin Miller doesn't pop out too often, especially on streaming platforms. But today he's doing so and with a new collaboration with producing hitmaker Hit-Boy called "What it takes..." It's his first releases on DSPs since September 2024's "Say it better." However, he's been much more active on YouTube, dropping a song titled "uKnew" about two weeks ago. In terms of projects, it's been even longer since fans have been treated to one. To be exact, that would be 2020 with na fr. Miller has just one Instagram post on his page, so maybe he's clearing room for an album rollout. Some artists do this right before an announcement is made, so hopefully Quentin Miller is doing the same. For now, though, we have the enjoyable "What it takes..." which is a very low-key and meditative cut.

