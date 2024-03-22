Raven Tracy & King Combs Prove They're "In Love Real Bad" With Sweet Clip

Raven Tracy and her boo Christian "King" Combs have been at it for a minute, and the adorable duo never misses an opportunity to flaunt their affection online. Earlier this week, for example, the model and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a sweet clip of herself showing off an outfit, and him interrupting to show her love. In the clip, she poses in a denim halter top, which she paired with some fun leather pants, when he hugs her and plants a big kiss on her cheek. "In love real bad lol," she captioned the cute video.

Of course, fans in Tracy's comments section are out in full force, praising the happy couple for the wholesome moment. "Do you see how he treats her ? Oh yea she in love love," one commenter writes. "He soooo in love with her," another says alongside a heart-eyed emoji. This is far from the first time Tracy's shown love for Combs online, however. Last year, she shared a lengthy message about their relationship online, dubbing Diddy's son a "breath of fresh air."

Raven Tracy & King Combs

"I honestly didn’t know guys like you existed," she said of Combs. "I tell you all the time [that] I wanna unzip you and climb [into] your skin to be closer to you. You are a breath of fresh air... Like I can just relax and exhale. I’m better with you. I appreciate you for that. I been through a lot [and] I prayed to God and I truly feel like he brought you to me. People can say whatever they want about me or you or us but at this point I don’t even care. I’m soooo happy. I love you sooo much and I can’t wait to continue on this path with you."

