King Combs Wants To Sample More Classic Bad Boy Records Amid Laziness Debate

Ever since sampling was introduced in hip-hop, which is a core artistic skill of it, there have been a trillion debates on whether it's innovative or lazy. Those debates rage on today, especially considering how many modern hits owe their DNA to established classics. Regardless, it's something that King Combs isn't too worried about, as he recently told TMZ on Wednesday (October 4) at the LAX airport. Moreover, the "Flyest In The City" MC answered questions about whether he can access all of Bad Boy and his father Diddy's records for sampling. While Combs loves to create original material, he also indicated that he'd love to pay more homage to this discography.

"You know, I only got two, I'm hoping to get a few more," King Combs expressed when asked about Bad Boy's past catalog and his ability to sample them. "But I was lucky to go gold with the one with Teyana Taylor and number one. I might have to keep doing it, I don't know. It's funny you ask that. Usually, I try to stay away from the Bad Boy samples when I'm in the studio. Kodak sent me one and then Teyana Taylor sent me one. I can't deny it, you know what I'm saying? You already know. Bad Boy forever, man, C3 out now. Three-pack, go get that."

King Combs Wants A Couple More Bad Boy Samples: Watch

For those unaware, King Combs did a collab with Kodak Black, "Can't Stop Won't Stop," that samples Lil Kim's iconic "Crush On You." In addition, he and Teyana Taylor re-used Mase and Total's "What You Want" for their single "How You Want It?" Apparently, there's been a lot of recent debate on social media surrounding sampling. Now we know where the 25-year-old stands on that, and that means there might be more throwback hits to come.

Meanwhile, he spoke to Combs Sr. about keeping Bad Boy's legacy alive last year, so it's clear that's an important aspect for him. No matter what these two bring us next, we're sure that they'll still pay respects to the era that they owe so much to. What do you think about this sampling debacle? Let us know in the comments and check back in with HNHH for more news and updates on King Combs and Diddy.

