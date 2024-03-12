Diddy Gave Conway The Machine's Song To His Son King Combs Instead, Hitmaka Claims

Hitmaka claimed that Puff tends to reject sample clearances for other artists just to give them to his son without batting an eye.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
During a Shade 45 interview with Superstar Jay, Hitmaka made some interesting claims about Diddy amid his various sexual assault lawsuits and accusations. However, this new set of claims has nothing to do with his alleged crimes, but rather his alleged nepotism. The producer accused Sean Combs of denying artists the right to sample his material, but then giving it to his son, rapper King Combs, instead. Specifically, the beatmaker formerly known as Yung Berg used the example of his song "Naughty," which was produced for Boosie Badazz but, after Puff's interference, ended up going to King's catalog instead.

"No disrespect to Christian [Combs] because we got a bunch of other records that went cr*zy too [but] I love Boosie’s version more," Hitmaka shared. "Puff called Craig Kallman [CEO of Atlantic Records] and was like, ‘No, I need that record.’ And Craig calls me like, ‘What did you do to Diddy?!'" To be clear, there's nothing inherently wrong with choosing who can have your sample and for what purposes, but the relationship with King Combs makes it harder to swallow.

Diddy's Sample Preferences: Compare Conway & King Combs' Tracks Below

Regardless, then Superstar Jay pointed to an unreleased Conway The Machine track called "Can't You Be." It samples Total and Biggie's hit "Can't You See" from 1995, and Hitmaka explained how the Griselda (and Drumwork) boss got the short end of the stick. "Puff will do that, though…" he claimed. "The Conway situation, I ended sampling a Diddy song and he wouldn’t clear the record for us. He wouldn’t clear the record for nobody except his son. That’s why Christian Combs got that record too." Previously, the hitmaker had called the Bad Boy mogul out for trying to sabotage him while he worked on The Love Album: Off The Grid.

"Puff hit me, he like, ‘Yo, I’m doing an R&B album, I need you, you the guy. It’s gonna be London on Da Track, you and me and I think we should do everything together. Send me some joints,’” he began. "I send him a 10 clip, cr*zy s**t. He hit me back like, ‘I want that [Yung] Berg s**t, stop trying to be me. It sound like you trying to do what I do, n***a. Send me some different s**t.’ So I didn’t send him nothing. I was like, ‘F**k it.’ Next thing I know, the n***a deciphered my records and reached out to everybody I collaborated with and dissected me from the situation." For more news on Hitmaka, Diddy, Conway The Machine, and King Combs, check back in with HNHH.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
