Diddy Accused Of Taking A Song From Boosie Badazz To Give To His Son

Even though it's far from the worst thing Diddy has been accused of in the past few months, it's significant that he has been hit with a second allegation of stealing songs for his son. Earlier this week Hitmaka did an interview where he spoke on some behind-the-scenes interactions he's had with the rap mogul. One of those interactions was centered around an unreleased Conway The Machine song. The track never saw the light of day because the Combs wouldn't clear the sample for anybody other than his son Christian Combs.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hitmaka discussed an even more damning example. He brought up the track "Naughty" which was originally produced for Boosie Badazz. But once Diddy got involved on the sample end the track ended up getting shift around and landing with his son Christian. "No disrespect to Christian because we got a bunch of other records that went crazy too. I love Boosie’s version more. Puff called Craig Kallman [CEO of Atlantic Records] and was like, ‘No, I need that record.’ And Craig calls me like, ‘What did you do to Diddy?!'" Hitmaka explained. Check out the full interview below.

Read More: What Is Diddy's Best-Selling Album?

Hitmaka Calls Out Diddy For Taking A Boosie Badazz Song

Recently, more details were revealed on one of the most serious lawsuits Diddy is currently facing. A woman named Liza Gardner accused the rap mogul of rape and new details on the situation make the allegations even worse. In her newest addition to the suit, she revealed that she was just 16 years old at the time of the alleged rape. The disturbing claims accuse Combs and singer Aaron Hall of taking advantage of Gardner after a party hosted by MCA Records. Additionally, it's one of numerous lawsuits that Diddy is currently facing.

What do you think of Diddy refusing to clear samples for anybody other than his son? Do you believe most of the allegations made against the rap mogul across the past few months? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Adam22 Reacts To Meek Mill & Diddy's Rumored Romance

[Via]