Bow Wow Claims That Diddy Scandal Has Killed The Celebrity Party Scene

Bow Wow just wants to have a good time...

Bow Wow is one of many celebrities who recently reflected on how the Diddy scandal has impacted pop culture as a whole. The Bad Boy mogul's federal charges for alleged sex trafficking, plus many other civil allegations, remained unconfirmed and unverified at press time. But the Columbus native shared on the More 2 The Story podcast that Sean Combs' absence also impacted the prevalence of normal celebrity parties.

"Never. I just never thought I would see it like this," Bow Wow's comments on Diddy began. "Like, nah. Nah. He's like the gatekeeper to the game. To the point to where... What weekend just passed? Like, BET Award weekends. Like, the past two days just didn't feel right. 'Cause there was no motion, there was no parties. There was nowhere to go. Like – no, the industry parties that we attend, [not the 'freak-offs']. Like, me, the you [the interviewer], the terraces. Once again, I'm separating it, right? I'm talking about him as the artist, the person, right?

Bow Wow Speaks On Diddy

"[It shows] how monumental and how important he was to the culture," Bow Wow continued concerning Diddy. "Because I said, 'Jermaine, I just, there's no parties.' Every year, dude had the – And you feel it. It's like a hole, it's like, 'Damn.' He was just such a gatekeeper, from the liquor in the clubs. Like, he was everything hip-hop. You know what I mean? So for that to die out, it's like, you just would've never thought. Especially when you look at somebody as somebody you studied, somebody you idolized, somebody who you looked at like, 'Yo. When it comes to hustle, when it comes to business, and how to run your s**t?'