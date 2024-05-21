Druski Copped Rubi Rose A Birken Although It Wasn't The One She Had In Mind

Druski and Rubi Rose are a couple that has been taking social media by storm as of late. However, not everyone is sold on the authenticity of the couple. Rose has been with artists in the past, while Druski has mostly shied away from public relationships. At first, it seemed like the two were just very good friends. Rose was in some of the comedian's sketches, while they had also been seen together on social media. Overall, this perception has rightfully changed ever since the two started engaging in PDA.

Recently, there was a bit of controversy surrounding the two as an OnlyFans subscriber of Rose's leaked some DMs from the platform. In these messages, Rose refers to Druski as "just a friend." Although some felt like this was massive disrespect, other pointed out that Rose is likely not the one answering DMs on her page. Instead, she outsources it to someone else. Either way, it seems like the two remain on good terms, as Druski revealed that he bought a gift for his boo, and he did it to match himself.

Druski & Rubi Rose Still Going Strong

Of course, it is Druski we are talking about here, so you know he had to make a joke. In the image above, Druski notes that Rose wanted a Birken. However, instead of getting her the infamous bag, he got her some Birkenstocks instead. The two wore their Birkenstocks together, and it made for a cute couple's photo. Either way, it seems like the two are doing just fine despite what the internet thinks.

Of course, it is Druski we are talking about here, so you know he had to make a joke. In the image above, Druski notes that Rose wanted a Birken. However, instead of getting her the infamous bag, he got her some Birkenstocks instead. The two wore their Birkenstocks together, and it made for a cute couple's photo. Either way, it seems like the two are doing just fine despite what the internet thinks.

