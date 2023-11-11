Druski’s Chain Stolen By Birdman & Crew In New Security Footage

Recently, Birdman took to social media to show off a chain that he just recently came into. The hefty Coulda Been Records chain belonged to none other than Druski, the record executive's known rival. He flexed the jewelry in an Instagram Story, alongside a shady caption. "SURPRISE PARTY B*TCH," he wrote. "SLIPPIN IN STUDIO RICHG^NG."

It's no secret that Druski and Birdman have beef, however, it appears as though the situation only continues to escalate. New security footage obtained by TMZ shows the Cash Money founder and his crew hassling the comedian for the chain, resulting in a high-speed pursuit. In the clip, Birdman is seen standing by as members of his posse urge Druski to remove the jewlery.

Birdman And His Posse Rob Druski

Druski refuses, leading one member of the pack to snatch it off of his neck. "No!" the comedian shouts before nearly rolling down a nearby staircase. He and his own associates then make a run for it, as the men begin to chase them. Birdman doesn't appear to break a sweat, calmly lingering behind the others. In the past, Druski's made it clear that he feels threatened by Birdman and his crew, and this latest developments is a good example of why. It's unclear whether or not Druski will ever get his hands back on his Coulda Been Records chain. Clearly, Birdman has sent a message with this recent gesture, letting him know that he needs to back off of his artists and stay in his own lane.

Birdman did previously warn Druski, however, informing him that he was "playin with a real gangsta" when he dissed Drake last month. In Druski's own words, this is just another case of when one's "idols turn to rivals." What do you think of Birdman and his crew snatching Druski's chain in this new security footage? Do you think they've taken their pseudo-beef too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HHHH for more updates.

