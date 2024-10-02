Saucy Santana Questions Why DJ Akdemiks Was Checking His Posts While Drunk

BYCole Blake767 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
12th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 1: Saucy Santana performs at the 12th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 1, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)
Saucy Santana went off on Akademiks for the insult.

Saucy Santana fired back at DJ Akademiks for trolling him as a "silverback" in a recent post on Instagram. He had been sharing something from Santana's story before apologizing in the comments section and admitting he was drunk. Addressing the post in a video on social media, Santana questioned why he was checking his page if he was drunk in the first place.

Santana began by asking why Akademiks was even on his page. "Let me find out you're on my page to get your morning wood off. Over here jacking off to Saucy Santana because how'd you find my page? How are you on my story? Let's make it make sense," he said. "... I don't know what your obsession is with gays and b*tches, but you have a problem. I used to think maybe you wanted to f*ck Caresha, but now it's just evident you wanna be Caresha. You want a p*ssy so bad and I keep telling you that. Your d*ck already little. All they gotta do is split it open and tuck it back."

Read More: Saucy Santana Mocks DJ Akademiks For Deactivating IG Account Amid Rape Lawsuit Reports

Saucy Santana Performs During Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 16: Rapper Saucy Santana performs onstage during the 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When Hollywood Unlocked shared Santana's response on Instagram, fans in the comments section agreed with the line of questioning. "I mean he got a point [laughing emojis] why was he up drunk watching his videos," one user wrote. Another added: "He's right, though! Why is he always speaking on Santana?? He's definitely obsessed with him fasho."

Saucy Santana Calls Out DJ Akademiks

It's far from the first time they're feuded on social media, having made headlines for trading shots countless times in recent years. Check out Santana's latest post calling out Akademiks on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Saucy Santana on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Saucy Santana Calls DJ Akademiks A "Freaky B*tch" Following Rape Lawsuit Reports

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...