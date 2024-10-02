Saucy Santana Questions Why DJ Akdemiks Was Checking His Posts While Drunk

Saucy Santana went off on Akademiks for the insult.

Saucy Santana fired back at DJ Akademiks for trolling him as a "silverback" in a recent post on Instagram. He had been sharing something from Santana's story before apologizing in the comments section and admitting he was drunk. Addressing the post in a video on social media, Santana questioned why he was checking his page if he was drunk in the first place.

Santana began by asking why Akademiks was even on his page. "Let me find out you're on my page to get your morning wood off. Over here jacking off to Saucy Santana because how'd you find my page? How are you on my story? Let's make it make sense," he said. "... I don't know what your obsession is with gays and b*tches, but you have a problem. I used to think maybe you wanted to f*ck Caresha, but now it's just evident you wanna be Caresha. You want a p*ssy so bad and I keep telling you that. Your d*ck already little. All they gotta do is split it open and tuck it back."

Saucy Santana Performs During Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 16: Rapper Saucy Santana performs onstage during the 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When Hollywood Unlocked shared Santana's response on Instagram, fans in the comments section agreed with the line of questioning. "I mean he got a point [laughing emojis] why was he up drunk watching his videos," one user wrote. Another added: "He's right, though! Why is he always speaking on Santana?? He's definitely obsessed with him fasho."

Saucy Santana Calls Out DJ Akademiks