Saucy Santana Calls DJ Akademiks A "Freaky B*tch" Following Rape Lawsuit Reports

Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks have been embroiled in a bitter feud for quite some time. Overall, a lot of this has to stem from the criticisms that Ak has leveled at the City Girls, and Yung Miami in particular. Santana is good friends with both Yung Miami and JT, so it should have come as no surprise when he decided to give Akademiks a piece of his mind. However, the beef eventually got out of pocket with some truly wild comments being flung through social media. Akademiks even cried on stream after a threat that Santana made against him.

Yesterday, Akademiks had a rape and defamation lawsuit filed against him. In this lawsuit, there are some very serious allegations made by a former girlfriend. Ak and his friends are being accused of allegedly taking advantage of a woman at his home in New Jersey. Furthermore, the defamation stems from him talking about the situation on his stream back in December of 2023. Many in the hip-hop world are talking about this right now, including Saucy Santana, who leveled a fiery rant on Instagram last night.

Saucy Santana Speaks Out

Throughout the rant, Saucy Santana called Akademiks a "freaky b*tch." However, he went deeper and noted that when Yung Miami was accused of bad things, Akademiks took the allegations at their word. However, now that Ak is being accused of some unsavory things, he expects people to think he is being lied on. In the eyes of Santana, that is simply not going to fly right now. Needless to say, Ak is at the mercy of public opinion. Although it remains to be seen how this case will ultimately go down.

