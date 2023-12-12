Saucy Santana Breaks The Internet With Twerk Session In A Dress

In a jaw-dropping video, Saucy Santana left fans and social media ablaze as he flaunted his twerking skills. All while donning a brown dress on the gram. The internet shared their opinions as the artist, known for his unapologetic authenticity, pushed boundaries and challenged traditional norms with his performance. Santana, never one to shy away from expressing himself, lit up Instagram with a twerk session that defied gender norms and showcased his confidence. Santana shook his behind and social media shared how they felt about it.

The video quickly went viral, and fans flooded social media with a mix of shock, admiration, and applause for Saucy Santana's bold move. Many praised his authenticity and refusal to conform to societal expectations, highlighting the importance of breaking down gender barriers in the entertainment industry. However, others felt as though they didn't want to see it. "Can we please stop forcing this foolishness down peoples throat I understand everyone live differently but you ain’t gotta shove it down people’s throats who don’t live the same," one person said. "This is exactly why they make the smokers section in the airport because everybody don’t smoke."

Saucy Santana Twerks Up A Storm

Santana, known for hits like "Walk" and "Material Girl," has built a reputation for his unfiltered personality and unapologetic embrace of his identity. This recent video serves as another testament to the way he's able to make headlines. "Mind you, this is what the young boys and girls look up to now," another comment said. This person drew awareness to the power of being a role model, and the power of social media. More recently, Santana has been the topic of discussion for his recent comment on BBLs. "I think now with me being a rapper and just society and Instagram, I wouldn't say BBL is the standard," he said on IG live. "I would say that we see it a lot. A lot of the girls I'm around have BBLs, I went and got a BBL. I just think it's raw," Saucy Santana continued.

"Anybody know me know I go in the strip club and make it flood because I love bad b***hes. I love lashes, weave, body done, small waist, stripper heels, white toes, I just love bad b***hes. It don't take away from natural girls. My first girlfriend I was in love with, natural." Beyond the entertainment factor, Santana's twerk session definitely sparked opinionated reactions. As Saucy Santana continues to make waves, this twerking vid stands as a testament to his commitment to authenticity and fearlessness. For more Saucy Santana news, stay tuned to HNHH!

