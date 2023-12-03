Saucy Santana Twerks To Sexyy Red, Reveals He Doesn't Want A Gay Son

Saucy Santana recently took to social media to show off some of his signature moves. The over-the-top performer twerked it out on his Instagram Story, while showing love to one of today's most popular female MCs. He threw it back to none other than Sexyy Red, turning up to her Hood Hottest Princess track "Female Gucci Mane."

While countless commenters are hyping the artist up, others are shooting down his latest dancing clip. Saucy Santana is a frequent target of hate, some of which surrounds his displays of confidence. He's also often criticized for his outwardly flamboyant persona, cosmetic surgeries, and his sexuality. It's clear that he's feeling himself, regardless of what critics have to say, but that doesn't mean some of their words haven't stuck with him.

Saucy Santana Throws It Back To Sexyy Red

VH1 recently dropped off some clips from For The Fellas, which airs December 15, showing Saucy Santana opening up about having kids in the future. He got vulnerable, revealing that if he had a son, he'd prefer that he wasn't gay. The artist says that although he doesn't see anything wrong with it, he knows the world can be cruel, and wouldn't want his child to go through what he has.

"If I had a son, I wouldn't want my son to be gay," he explained. "And, not because nothing is wrong with it but because of everything that I went through." He went on to describe how he doesn't look at it as "self-hate," as he loves himself "more than anybody," but simply doesn't want his child to endure the same trauma as him. "It's just not easy," Saucy Santana said, "I want better."

Saucy Santana Doesn't Want His Child To Go Through What He Has

What do you think of Saucy Santana's latest twerking video? How about his take on having a gay son? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

