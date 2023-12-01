Saucy Santana Clears Up BBL Comments

Saucy Santana's recent comments during a dating show segment seemed to contradict his inclusive artistry. Moreover, he remarked on how they were bringing him girls that didn't have a BBL or makeup on, and that he was dissatisfied with this. It prompted a wave of backlash and criticism, especially given the positivity and message attached to his art and persona. As such, the City Girls collaborator went on TikTok to address the issue and clarify his stance. "I think when it comes down to being a bad b***h, to me, I like super glam girls," he expressed. "Barbies. I remember growing up as a kid, and I would get shooed out the room.

"Because I would want to sit and watch all of the women get ready and do they makeup and put on they blush and they heels and they best clothes," Saucy Santana recalled. I remember being in high school, me and my friends and my cousins, I would make them dress up. We would walk to the park by the projects. They'd have on six-inch heels and I would be over living for them. I just always loved Barbie doll girls. Hot, heavy, glam girls. That's just my preference. That don't make nobody else less than or natural girls not that, it's just a preference. I think now with me being a rapper and just society and Instagram, I wouldn't say BBL is the standard. I would say that we see it a lot. A lot of the girls I'm around have BBLs, I went and got a BBL.

Read More: Saucy Santana Fires Back At DJ Akademiks After Being Clowned For Low Streams On Diss Track: Watch

"I just think it's raw," Saucy Santana continued. "Anybody know me know I go in the strip club and make it flood because I love bad b***hes. I love lashes, weave, body done, small waist, stripper heels, white toes, I just love bad b***hes. It don't take away from natural girls. My first girlfriend I was in love with, natural. No fillers, no body done, done had kids and some more s**t, I still love her. I feel like I just always praise girls. You can go into comments, you can go look at the people that I share. You can go to most women when I meet women, I always compliment them and tell them that they pretty, natural or not. I feel like, for me, it's just a preference, but it's not to say that everybody else is not a baddie.

"Flo Milli natural, she a baddie," he concluded. "Lizzo natural, she a baddie. Lola Brooke natural, she a baddie. Coi Leray natural, she a baddie. It's so many girls– Chlöe and Halle, they baddies, they natural. You can be a baddie in your own skin, in your own state. I just have a preference; I love bad b***hes with BBLs and long weave and weave and makeup and hot, heavy glam. I just like Barbie doll girls, but I think that all girls are beautiful. And it's really no shade, not for me at the end of the day. I'm not everybody cup of tea, and I go to sleep at night okay with that." For more on Saucy Santana, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Saucy Santana Shows Love to Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion At 2023 VMAs