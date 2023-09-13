Saucy Santana Shows Love to Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion At 2023 VMAs

Saucy Santana walked the pink carpet at the star-studded 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. On the carpet, he took a moment to chat with Billboard. During this brief yet engaging interview, he exuded excitement and enthusiasm for what the evening had in store. One of the standout moments from the interview that had him eagerly anticipating the show was the live performance of "Bongos" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Santana expressed his anticipation for this performance, acknowledging that it would undoubtedly be a highlight of the night. "I'm ready to see Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform 'Bongos.' That's gonna be lit," Saucy said.

Moreover, the "Material Girl" rapper shared a tidbit about his connection with Cardi B, both being Libras. This astrological connection seemed to add an extra layer of camaraderie. His excitement for the evening's festivities was clear throughout the interview. He even playfully referred to himself and Cardi B being "Libra gang."

Read More: Saucy Santana Brings Big Energy To The Club After Storming Out During Erica Mena’s Arrest: Video

Saucy Santana Shares What He Was Excited To See At VMAs

In previous interviews, Saucy Santana has long credited Cardi B as one of his early inspirations. In an interview last year with BET for example, Saucy Santana was asked about if there was anyone in the game who has given him the best advice so far. He responded, "Cardi B. When she invited me to her Met Gala party, we just talked. It wasn’t even a fan out thing or two rappers — we spoke as people." "Me and Cardi are both Libras so it was just genuine advice on things to help me further my career," he continued. "She didn’t have to do that because we were in the middle of the party — she gave me pointers on how to elevate and I appreciate it."

Saucy Santana has consistently shown his support for fellow artists, never hesitating to lend his enthusiasm. In fact, just a few weeks ago, he shared an Instagram story featuring himself and a friend singing along to Jaidyn Alexis' latest track, "Workout." While Jaidyn has recently been in the spotlight for some personal matters, including well-publicized drama with Blueface, she has remained committed to her music career and has continued to leverage the attention it brings. Saucy Santana is one of the first fellow artists to publicly show his support for Jaidyn.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis’ “Workout” Single Gets Saucy Santana Co-Sign, Blueface Reposts