Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface Turn Up In The Gym For Her “Workout” Music Video

Blueface certainly isn’t perfect, but he is a man of his word. In recent episodes of his Zeus reality series, Cr*zy In Love, we’ve seen the 26-year-old harping on Chrisean Rock for being dishonest with him. The lack of trust created by her alleged lies clearly caused a rift in their relationship, so instead, Blue has turned his efforts toward Jaidyn Alexis, who’s apparently much more honest with her baby daddy.

Amid Rock and her co-star’s very public split, he made it clear that he plans to turn Alexis into a superstar. The internet has expressed plenty of doubts about this coming to fruition, however, today (July 25), marks the debut of the mother of two’s second single, called “Workout.” It’s perhaps even more scandalous than her first release, “Stewie,” which understandably raised eyebrows back in June.

Jaidyn Alexis’ Second Single is Here via Blueface’s MILF Music Label

In the latest video, arriving via the “Thotiana” rapper’s MILF Music label, we see him and Alexis at the gym together, though they use the building for turning up and twerking rather than actually exercising. There are some out there supporting the up-and-comer on her latest venture. Still, she’s also taken note of the hate coming her way this week – particularly from Lady London. Blue was quick to clap back at her, however, he mistakenly called her Lola Brooke, giving us a laugh this afternoon.

Check out the promiscuous visual for Jaidyn Alexis’ “Workout” single above, and if you’re feeling the song, be sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Who do you think will leave a better discography behind, Blueface’s first or second baby mama? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

He got me by the heart, but I got him by the balls

He gon’ eat this a** every time I booty call

I’m only wet for one d**k, daddy make me c*m quick

I know my pu**y gas, the way he keep pumpin’ it

