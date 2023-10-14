Saucy Santana Shows Support For Jaidyn Alexis’ New Song “Barbie”

Saucy Santana, the celebrated rapper known for hits like "Walk," has once again demonstrated his unwavering support for rising rapper Jaidyn Alexis. In a recent Instagram story video, Santana shared a video of himself joyfully singing along to Jaidyn Alexis' latest single, "Barbie." The song has been making its rounds on social media, with commentary on the song being overwhelmingly positive. "I'm a bad lil' b**ch and I'm snipped like a Barbie. Hips, lips, a**, in a Cartier, I'm his favorite motherf**ker, hello, motherfu**ker," Saucy sings along to the catchy beat.

This isn't the first time Santana has publicly shown his appreciation for Jaidyn Alexis, as he previously exhibited similar enthusiasm when her song "Workout" was released. In the ever-evolving world of music, artists often extend their encouragement and admiration to fellow musicians who are making their mark. Saucy Santana's vocal support for Jaidyn Alexis is a testament to the unseen support that exists within the music industry. While Santana himself has achieved significant success, he remains grounded and actively supporting promising talents on their journey to stardom.

Read More: Blueface Denies Writing Jaidyn Alexis’ Lyrics For Her

Saucy Santana Is Here For Jaidyn's New Song

Jaidyn Alexis, an emerging artist, has been making waves with her recent singles, and Santana's co-sign undoubtedly adds to her growing fanbase. In other news, one other prominent supporter of Jaidyn's career is none other than her baby daddy, Blueface. Blueface has been a day one supporter and even recently offered to take her shopping as a result of her hard work. "Whatchu wanna do today girl? Wanna go on a shopping spree?" Alexis replied, "Yeah." Blueface then said, "Alright, you just keep on selling them records, alright?"

The single "Barbie," follows a recent string of other Jaidyn's other recently released tracks such as "Workout," "Stewie," and "Post opp." However, "Barbie" has been under recent social media speculation due to the controversial things she's rapping about in the song. Some of these things include having taken shots at Blueface's other baby mother Chrisean. "Can't keep him with a baby, should've asked me / How you movin' but still can't outlast me / Cook, clean, f**k, you can't pass me / I'm in the front now, sis, get the back seat." Fans think Blueface is writing her lyrics for her, however, he denied that.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis’ “Barbie” Single & Music Video Might Be Her Best Work Yet: Watch