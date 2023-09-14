Cardi B Flaunts Her Curves In Edgy Fishnet Fit

Cardi B recently stunned fans with an edgy, fishnet-inspired outfit while out on the town in NYC. The "Bongos" performer wore a black figure-hugging fishnet mini dress, complete with dramatic metal details. The dress also featured a few strings of pearls chaotically draped across her curves, bringing an elegant flair to the look. Cardi paired the dress with a pair of black heels and some striking electric blue eyeshadow.

The hitmaker also showed off a set of eye-catching silver nails, and a tousled updo. She turned heads on her way to a party, shortly after her energetic "Bongos" performance alongside Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 VMAs. Based on her Instagram Story, Cardi enjoyed herself at one of the city's many clubs into the early hours of the morning.

Cardi B Turns Heads In NYC

Cardi B visits Bravo studios on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

This is far from the first time Cardi's left fans jaw-dropped with one of her intricate outfits. She also flexed a vibrant blue dress, which featured no shortage of sparkles, during her recent VMAs performance. Fans were loving the look, and she took to her Instagram to divulge where she got her "vibe" from. Cardi revealed that her inspiration was none other than her mom, sharing a photo of her in her 20s boasting a similar look.

Cardi B's still hot off the release of "Bongos" with Meg, and for the most part, listeners are digging the track. Joe Budden, on the other hand, made it clear during a recent episode of his podcast that he's not a fan of it. He later elaborated, claiming that his seemingly harsh critique wasn't a personal attack on Cardi. She, however, has other thoughts. In a newly-unveiled clip, Cardi says that she feels like Budden has an "issue" with her, which she claims goes deeper than his take on the song. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

