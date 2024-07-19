Odell Beckham Jr Celebrates After Winning $20 Million Lawsuit Against Nike

OBJ is victorious.

"UST DO……RIGHT @nike ," Odell wrote. "I wanna take this moment to thank God first and foremost thank you Heavenly Father . Wanna thank my team for every hour they have spent preparing on this case. I wanna thank the jury for simply doing what’s right in a world full of wrong… my message to whoever needs this is, STAND UP FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN! JUSTICE WAS SERVED!!!"

Odell had sued the company for royalties and backpay, claiming that he wasn't getting what he was supposed to from his deal. Well, last night, it was revealed that he won his case. Subsequently, the NFL star took to Instagram where he spoke on the legal victory. He also thanked his expertly crafted legal team for coming through and helping him secure a huge win.

Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be playing for the Miami Dolphins this season. Overall, the 31-year-old has dealt with a ton of injuries as of late. However, he is going to have another chance to show fans what he can do. Although he may not have the best stats in the league , he can at least contribute to a playoff contender. That said, over the past few months, he has actually been at war with Nike over a $20 million lawsuit.

