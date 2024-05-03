Odell Beckham Jr Is Signing With The Dolphins

Odell Beckham Jr. is headed to South Beach for the 2024 NFL season. After months of rumored interest from Miami, the former Ravens wide receiver is anticipated to sign with the Dolphins. According to reports, the one-year deal with the Dolphins is reportedly worth up to $8.25 million. According to reports, Beckham will take less for a team that best fits his talents. Additionally, as free agency got underway in March, Beckham, who played his final season in Baltimore on a one-year contract, was in contact with the Dolphins.

Odell Joins a Miami Dolphins team with Super Bowl aspirations. Odell will be a veteran wide-out alongside one of the most dynamic players in the league, Tyreek Hill. Jayden Waddle is also a top receiver in the league, so the targets for Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have just added some depth. Additionally, the Dolphins have apparently been discussing adding another high-end receiver to their team, and Odell is the one they have zeroed in on for that role. Now, the 31-year-old receiver has a new home in South Beach.

Odell To Sign With Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were 11-6 at the end of the previous season and made it to the postseason, but they were eliminated in a 26-7 wild-card loss by the Chiefs. With a 13-4 record at the end of 2023, Beckham and the Ravens won the AFC North and secured the top seed going into the postseason. The Ravens fell to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. Overall, Beckham had a good tenure with the Ravens despite dealing with an injury that sidelined him for a period. Last season, through 14 games in the regular season, Beckham had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr. recently decided to call it quits with Kim Kardashian. The NFL star and Skims founder ended their fling amicably and have remained friends. Odell will look to make an impact on a Miami Dolphins team that is looking to get past the Chiefs. The AFC is stacked with talented teams and quarterbacks. Overall, the Dolphins believe that strengthening their receiving core will be beneficial. All in all, it's still a question mark if Odell, at his age, can stay healthy.

