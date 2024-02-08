How Many Kids Does Odell Beckham Jr. Have?

As a star athlete, Odell Beckham Jr. has many kids across the globe who look up to him. The wide receiver is renowned for his electrifying plays on the football field and has had an impressive professional career so far. However, beyond the headlines and highlight reels, Beckham Jr. has been navigating the complexities of fatherhood. A dedicated father, the player handles his parental duties with grace and determination.

As one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL, his journey as a father sheds light on the intersection of fame, responsibility, and family. Besides his exploits as a sportsman, Odell Beckham Jr. has been making headlines for a rumored relationship with Kim Kardashian. Although neither party has directly addressed the topic, their alleged relationship is trending, and being heavily discussed right now as the two are reportedly getting serious. Among the many questions the topic has brought up, people have wondered how many kids Odell Beckham has. The 31-year-old football player is relatively new to fatherhood, but he has embraced it wholeheartedly after welcoming his first and only child in 2021.

Zydn Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently father to only one child, Zydn Beckham. Beckham Jr. and his former girlfriend Lauren Wood first announced that they were expecting on November 22, 2021. In the post, the couple finally revealed that their first child together would soon arrive. With palpable joy, Lauren Wood posted a photo of herself heavily pregnant, and posing with her then-boyfriend, Beckham Jr.

The maternity shoot was a cute surprise to their followers and elicited many congratulatory messages from fans. Equally excited, Odell Beckham Jr. left a cute comment of his own under the post. “Can’t wait, baby!” he wrote. Subsequently, on February 13, 2022, Odell Beckham Jr. became a Super Bowl champion, winning with the Los Angeles Rams. However, just a few days later, an even more astounding blessing arrived for the wide receiver as he became a first-time father. Zydn Beckham, Odell’s beloved son was born on February 17, 2022.

The Joys Of Fatherhood

When he held his son in his arms, it was love at first sight for Odell Beckham Jr. Almost two years since that moment, he continues to dote on, and lovingly gush about his son. About a week after his kid’s birth, Odell Beckham took to Instagram to announce and celebrate the birth of his son. In addition to a heartwarming photo featuring mother, father, and child, Beckham Jr. wrote a long and beautiful caption. “THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!,” he wrote about Zydn. “A moment I will never forget and cherish forever,” the player continued. “Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in October 2022, Odell Beckham Jr. shared that his love for kids convinced him that he would become a father at some point. Actually experiencing being a father for the first time, he was filled with even more joy than he expected. “It was the biggest blessing of my life. I always knew that it would be, but it really hit different when I was actually holding him,” he said. The youngster will be turning 2 years old in just a few days. Throughout his time on Earth so far, he has been showered with love from both of his parents. While Beckham Jr. and Wood are no longer a romantic pair, they seem to be great co-parents to their son.

