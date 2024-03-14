Odell Beckham Jr To Be Released By The Ravens

The Ravens have announced their plans to cut Odell Beckham Jr as part of their offseason plans. Beckham Jr caught 35 passes for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns last season as part of the best offense in the NFL. However, the Ravens stalled out in the playoffs, becoming a minimal challenge for the eventual champion Chiefs. After signing Derrick Henry to a massive deal, it became clear that the team would be pivoting back towards the run while developing their young receiving corp.

It's unclear what the next move for Beckham Jr will be, despite only being 31 years old. Injuries have cost him much of his prime years in the league and as a result, he hasn't had a 1000-yard season since 2019. Furthermore, his usage with the Ravens makes it clear that no team is going to view him as an every-down receiver, limiting the sort of contract he could be in line to receive. The Ravens have shed a lot of talent in free agency, including their second-highest tackler from last season, Patrick Queen.

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr Allegedly Dating And Now Considering Taking Relationship Public

Meanwhile, rumors emerged last month from Us Weekly that Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr are considering going public with a relationship they have allegedly had for nearly a year. The hesitancy to take things into the public sphere is due to Beckham Jr's "low-key" personality, per the magazine's source. Rumors about the pair have swirled for several months now. However, the speculation heightened after they reportedly traveled to the Grammys together before making separate entrances. Previous reports of their romance have been denied both camps, stating that the pair are just good friends.

However, there have been no other substantiated reports before the claims made by anonymous insiders to Us Weekly. This means that fans will have to wait and see if a relationship is confirmed in the near future by either side. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

