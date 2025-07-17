Cash Out's Sex Trafficking RICO Trial Begins Closing Arguments

Cash Out's ongoing sex trafficking RICO trial in Georgia has reached closing argument after both sides rested their cases on Tuesday. According to XXL, the rapper, his mother, Linda Smith, and another codefendant are all accused of allegedly luring women into a prostitution ring.

The prosecution has used several witnesses to testify that Cash allegedly lured them in with promises of money and career advances during the trial. Additionally, they've shown the jury bank records that they allegedly prove payments for sex trafficking, but the defense denies they're conclusive. Cash Out's defense team has focused on arguing that the prosecution overcharged him in the case. "There was no conspiracy to do RICO. There was no clear criminal enterprise," attorney Careton Matthews said.

Cash Out Indictment

Cash was originally indicted back in 2022 with 13 charges, including sex trafficking, rape, aggravated sodomy, and racketeering. “The most troubling aspect of this case is that women have been victimized and brutalized within our community by people who had a chance to do something else with their lives,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told WSB-TV at the time. “He’s a very talented musical performer. Unfortunately, he didn’t stay in that business, and he branched off to the business that finds him under indictment.”

Following his arrest, Cash cited a Bible verse on his Instagram Story. "The Lord says I am the one who strengthens you," he wrote over a black sceen. "Why should you fear mortals who are no more enduring than grass. Have you forgotten the lord who made you? Who stretched out the heavens and laid the earths foundations? Why should you live in constant fear of the fury of those who oppress you of those who are ready to destroy you? Their fury can no longer touch you. Those who are prisoners will soon be set free and be even more prosperous."