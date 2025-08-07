A mugshot of Cash Out has surfaced on social media as the rapper is set to begin serving a life sentence behind bars for his conviction on charges related to his RICO and sex trafficking case. In the picture, Cash's hair appears to be cut. No Jumper shared the mugshot on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Fans had plenty to say in response. "Bro 30 turned into life because he thought he could fight it is crazy," one user wrote. Another added: "He was offerd 25 years lmfaooooo and thought he was better than the system. smh."

Overall, the jury found Cash Out guilty of rape, sex trafficking, and RICO charges in his high-profile criminal trial. His mother, Linda Smith, was also convicted as a co-defendant and sentenced to 30 years. According to TMZ, the judge at his sentencing said that Cash had committed "the very worst of human behavior."

During the trial prosecutors alleged that Cash Out, his mother, and another codefendant who also received a life sentence, all lured women into a prostitution ring. The rapper used promises of money and career advances to do so.

Cash Out "Cashin' Out"

Cash Out achieved mainstream success in 2011 with his breakthrough single "Cashin' Out", which peaked at number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100. He dropped his only studio album, Let's Get It, in 2014. From then on, he released several mixtapes, but none achieved the same several of popularity.