Cash Out has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of rape, sex trafficking, and RICO charges in his high-profile criminal trial, last week. His mother, Linda Smith, was also convicted as a co-defendant and sentenced to 30 years. According to TMZ, the judge at his sentencing said that Cash had committed "the very worst of human behavior."

Cash Out, his mother, and another codefendant who also received a life sentence all stood accused of allegedly luring women into a prostitution ring. The prosecution brought out several alleged victims to the stand who corroborated the allegations while claiming to still suffer from PTSD, depression, and anxiety as a result. Cash allegedly lured them into the scheme with promises of money and career advances.

The rapper's defense team focused on countering the RICO aspect of the case. "There was no conspiracy to do RICO. There was no clear criminal enterprise," attorney Careton Matthews said, as caught by XXL. Cash has yet to comment on the sentence. After his initial arrest, he referenced a Bible verse on his Instagram Story.

Cash Out's "Cashin' Out"

Cash Out is best known for his breakthrough 2011 single "Cashin' Out", which peaked at number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100. He dropped his only studio album, Let's Get It, in 2014. From then on, he released several mixtapes, but none achieved the same several of popularity.