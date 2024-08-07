Chris Brown's Collaborator "Lo's" Alleged Murderer Captured After Being On Most Wanted List

Deshawn “Thorobread” Davis was placed on the list on August 1.

During May 2023, Chris Brown's associate and close friend, Lowell “Lo” Grissom, was fatally shot. Grissom was a talent scout for Chris Brown Entertainment, as well as a rapper. The tragedy took place Miami Beach’s GALA Nightclub, and it also left two other women injured. Authorities labeled Deshawn “Thorobread” Davis as the killer, a man who is also the main suspect in a kidnapping from 2022. The victim in that case, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is being presumed as dead. Because of all of these alleged crimes that Davis is responsible for, he was eventually placed on U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted Fugitives list on August 1.

Now, some justice is being served for these victims. According to AllHipHop, U.S. Marshals were able to capture him on Monday, August 5. To get some extra assistance, marshals were offering up to $25,000 for information. U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis released a statement shortly after arresting Davis, saying, “I commend the men and women of the Marshals Service and our partners for the capture of Deshawn Davis. “It is our hope that this apprehension brings justice to his victims and safety to the community".

Chris Brown's Friend Gets Some Justice

Chris Brown has yet to react to this news, but when the murder did occur, he reacted painfully on social media. "Love you bro. Rest up MY BROTHER". The nightclub also released a statement shortly after "Lo's" passing. "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment".