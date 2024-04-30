Chris Brown Beefs: A Look At His Most Tense Moments

Chris Brown is no stranger to making headlines but it’s not always for his music. His career has been marked by a couple of controversies along the way. Chris Brown has notably had beef with several fellow notable figures, and most have been his peers in the industry. From public feuds to heated exchanges, his time in the spotlight has been filled with several intense moments. Recently, Chris Brown and Quavo have taken jabs at each other via diss tracks, but that’s just one out of several instances of beef the R&B star has been in. Let’s dive into some of the most notable instances where Chris Brown found himself at odds with others in the industry.

Frank Ocean and Chris Brown’s beef seems to stem from a “compliment” Brown had given Ocean in 2012. Brown had likened Ocean to a “young James Fauntleroy or Kevin Cossum.” However, the singer did not appreciate the comment, and in response, likened Brown to a “young Sisqo or Ike Turner.” The spat came to a head a year later when Chris Brown and the singer reportedly got into a physical altercation outside a recording studio in Los Angeles.

This incident reportedly began over a parking space dispute but also fueled ongoing tensions between the two artists. According to TMZ, Brown had tried to exit a studio in West Hollywood, but Ocean and his entourage reportedly blocked his way. The entire scuffle resulted in Brown throwing a punch at Ocean, and some verbal exchanges were thrown around. Soon after the incident, Ocean took to Twitter to air his grievances. He wrote: “Got jumped by Chris and a couple guys. Cut my finger now I can’t play w two hands at the Grammys.”

Meek Mill

Chris Brown and Meek Mill found themselves in a beef after Brown decided to remove Meek from his album Fortune. The rumor mill was abuzz, and speculations arose that Brown’s decision was due to Meek’s alleged relationship with Rihanna. After being kicked off the album, Meek took to Twitter to express his thoughts, stating: “Dese chicks belong 2 da game… not u! Never get confused and that’s all u!”

In response, Brown swiftly replied with a tweet of his own. “She’s a dream chaser! There are plenty of dreamers, so she’ll be running forever!” Later on, reports surfaced that the two artists had gotten physical at a nightclub in New York City, resulting in Brown ending up with a bloody chin. After the debacle however, both artists came on Twitter to say that they had resolved their differences. Brown tweeted: “Me and @MeekMill ain’t on that nonsense. Real recognizes real….” Meek echoed the sentiment, affirming the mutual respect: “Nah, we just getting money!”

Quavo

Chris Brown and Quavo’s friendly past now long forgotten. Both of them have recently been embroiled in the Hip Hop war. The feud between the two began in 2017 when the Migos rapper began dating Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran. Their beef saw an almost physical altercation at the 2017 BET Awards after-party.

Years later, fans and spectators alike thought that the matter had died down, as both artists sitting side-by-side at the Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. However, Brown made it clear on Twitter that the beef was, in fact, not dead. Brown recently made a subtle jab at Quavo in his latest album 11:11 before going all out with a diss track titled “Weakest Link.”

On the track, he asserted that he had a romantic involvement with Saweetie while she was still with Quavo. He also called Quavo the “weakest link” in Migos, as well as other insults. In response, the former Migos member retaliated with his own diss track titled “Over Hoes and Bitches.” However, Brown remained unmoved and chose not to engage further.

Raz B

In December 2010, the former B2K singer Raz-B posted a contemplative tweet. He wrote: “I’m just sitting here thinking how can n***as like Eric Bennet and Chris Brown disrespect women as intelligent as Halle Berry and Rihanna.” The tweet immediately triggered a homophobic response from Chris Brown. He also ridiculed Raz-B’s allegations of being molested by a fellow member of the boy band.

Brown tweeted: “@RazB2K n***a you want attention! Grow up n***a!!! D*ck in the booty a*s little boy. Tell me this @RazB2K!! Why when the money was coming in you weren’t complaining about getting butt-plugged! #h**othug!!! I ain’t deleting my tweet either!! I was minding my damn business and Peter Pan decides to pop off!!! #whatalame.” The online spat escalated, with singer Omarion and Raz-B’s brother getting involved. Thankfully, the beef died on the internet, and things never got physical. Brown later apologized to his LGBTQ+ fans, stating that Raz-B was just being disrespectful.

Drake

In 2012, tensions between Chris Brown and Drake became heated and resulted in an alleged scuffle at a nightclub in New York City. The clash reportedly stemmed from their mutual involvement with Rihanna. Bottles were thrown, and Brown left with a minor injury. The beef was temporarily squashed until 2015 when Brown bashed Drake on Hot 97. He said: “We’re not getting no check from talking about dude. We’re giving him all this pub. We’re us. I can’t keep making these motherfuckers famous. I’m responsible for reviving a lot of careers.”

Drake subsequently responded during his live performance of “Energy” in New Zealand. He changed some of the lyrics of the song, from “I got rap n***as that I gotta act like I like” to “I got R&B n***as that I gotta act like I like.” Seven years after they started their beef, the two artists buried the hatchet and collaborated on the song “No Guidance.” Drake later spoke to Rap Radar about the entire debacle. He said: “You know, really at the end of the day when you kind of step away from it and break it down you start to feel silly ’cause it’s over girl stuff, you know? But obviously, that can snowball into real shit and that’s what happened in this situation.”

Tyson Beckford

In 2015, Tyson Beckford and Chris Brown got into it over Bown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. After Beckford posted a photo of himself and Karrueche, Brown went on an online rant. He also sent threatening remarks to Beckford. In a now-deleted tweet, he said: “Keep playing I’ma f*ck ya baby momma and then whoop you child like he mine. U wanna keep walking them runways. I need ta legs for that. Keep playing like a ain’t wit the bullshit.”

In response, Beckford posted videos and tweets stating that he wasn’t afraid of Brown. He tweeted: “@chrisbrownofficial it’s all about fun in vegas. Come thru papa.” The two went back-and-forth over the weekend, with Brown later waving a white flag. He also acknowledged on Twitter that he was at fault and was being emotional.

Offset

The confrontation between Chris brown and Offset allegedly arose in 2019. This came after Offset criticized Brown for posting a meme about his friend, 21 Savage. Offset had commented on the meme post: “Memes ain’t funny lame.” Brown responded by labeling Offset as “sensitive,” and telling the rapper to focus on himself. He then went to hurl ageist insults at Offset, alleging that the rapper used drugs. He wrote: “If he don’t get his EARTH WIND AND FIRE pootytang space suits WEARING CAP A** LIL BOY da f**k out my comments and off my d**k.” Offset subsequently responded by bringing up Brown's purported struggles with substance abuse.

