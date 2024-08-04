Kehlani Faces Fan Criticism For Posing With "Twin" Chris Brown

Fans aren't happy with the move.

Kehlani is coming under fire on social media for posing for a photo with Chris Brown, who labeled her his "twin" while sharing the picture online. Fans brought up the past allegations Brown has faced, including his infamous domestic violence case with Rihanna. Additionally, Brown once criticized Kehlani after they attempted suicide back in 2016.

“Kehlani went out of their way to remove Tory Lanez off a song after the incident with Megan, but now they all cozied up to Cocaine Fisticuffs Brown?” tweeted one user. Another wrote that them "hanging out with Chris brown genuinely feels like the biggest f*cking slap to the face." One more posted: "kehlani spends so much time talking about advocating for human and womens rights to go be playing house with chris brown is sooooooo…… wake up to yourself what the fk."

Kehlani Performs At "Crash" Album Release Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Kehlani performs during the Crash Album Release Party on June 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Others came to the singer's defense, arguing they made amends with Brown long ago. “Kehlani supports Chris on a regular basis so idek why that picture got y’all upset lmaooo like there’s tons of videos of her talking about/ singing his music so y’all gon have to get over it," one fan wrote. Check out a series of responses to the latest interaction on social media below as caught by Hollywood Unlocked.

Fans Scold Kehlani On Social Media