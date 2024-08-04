Kehlani Faces Fan Criticism For Posing With "Twin" Chris Brown

Kehlani is coming under fire on social media for posing for a photo with Chris Brown, who labeled her his "twin" while sharing the picture online. Fans brought up the past allegations Brown has faced, including his infamous domestic violence case with Rihanna. Additionally, Brown once criticized Kehlani after they attempted suicide back in 2016.
“Kehlani went out of their way to remove Tory Lanez off a song after the incident with Megan, but now they all cozied up to Cocaine Fisticuffs Brown?” tweeted one user. Another wrote that them "hanging out with Chris brown genuinely feels like the biggest f*cking slap to the face." One more posted: "kehlani spends so much time talking about advocating for human and womens rights to go be playing house with chris brown is sooooooo…… wake up to yourself what the fk."
Kehlani Performs At "Crash" Album Release Party
Others came to the singer's defense, arguing they made amends with Brown long ago. “Kehlani supports Chris on a regular basis so idek why that picture got y’all upset lmaooo like there’s tons of videos of her talking about/ singing his music so y’all gon have to get over it," one fan wrote. Check out a series of responses to the latest interaction on social media below as caught by Hollywood Unlocked.
Fans Scold Kehlani On Social Media
As for their aforementioned previous social media interaction, Kehlani posted and deleted a photo of their arm with an IV in it while at the hospital. Shortly afterward, Brown wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "There is no attempting suicide. Stop flexing for the gram. Doing s–t for sympathy so them comments under your pics don’t look so bad.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Kehlani on HotNewHipHop.
