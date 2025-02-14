Diddy Accused Of Trafficking Underage Girls For Miami Party In New Lawsuit From Alleged Victim

Diddy is facing yet another lawsuit from one of attorney Tony Buzbee's clients, and this time around it's from a seemingly anonymous female plaintiff who alleges that the Bad Boy mogul trafficked her as an underage girl. Moreover, the Friday (February 14) filing – as reported by TMZ – claims that he paid her and other minors to work a Miami party in 2020. In addition, the accuser claims that this party was a large sexual gathering in a warehouse, and the documents allege that Sean Combs formally made an announcement and toast to get things started.

Furthermore, the woman claims that another man that she calls her "trafficker" had sedated her by this point. As for other details around this alleged situation, the accuser alleges that she was 15 years old at the time and that various individuals had already exposed her to this life by the time she was 12. Per the lawsuit, she went to a designated, curtained-off space with a bed in the middle of it, and she sexually engaged with approximately 20 men over the course of the next few hours. While she did not point to Diddy as one of these men, she did allege that she could see him in another area having sex with a Latina female that, by the accuser's estimation, was allegedly between 12 and 13 years old.

Diddy Lawsuit

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

On that note, the accuser in this lawsuit alleges that this other underage girl at the time was part of her same trafficked group. She claims that Diddy and others watched her engage in sexual relations, and that her trafficker took her and other allegedly underage girls to a covert location after the party ended. This lawsuit seeks damages from Combs, his companies and various anonymous men for both alleged sexual assault and aiding and abetting that crime.

Finally, this accuser claims that a sting operation in Virginia two years after this alleged incident eventually rescued her from this alleged sex trafficking scheme. Even though Diddy seemingly hasn't responded to this new lawsuit at press time, we presume that he and his legal team will deny any and all wrongdoing just like they have for a long time.