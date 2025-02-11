Diddy Sued For Alleged Assault Amidst Kanye West Collaboration

The accusations keep surfacing.

Diddy was a trending social media topic for unexpected reasons this week. The mogul is still awaiting his day in court, but he gained a powerful (albeit controversial) ally in Kanye West. The rapper and designer claimed Diddy was his "idol," and vowed to help him anyway he could. This included a collaboration with Sean Don and Yeezy in which half the proceeds would go to Diddy. It was a kind (?) gesture, but it hasn't stopped the flood of allegations against the Bad Boy mogul. The man born Sean Combs is being sued for allegedly assaulting a street performer in 2022.

The lawsuit claims a Diddy "talent scout" picked up a man playing guitar on the street in November 2022. The man was then brought to the mogul's house and allegedly spoke with him while sipping a drink. It's here where the story goes in a harrowingly predictable direction. John Doe, the singer who filed the suit, claims Diddy drugged his drink. The singer alleges the Bad Boy mogul cornered him in a bathroom and assaulted him twice. TMZ provides a breakdown of the allegations, which are gruesome and graphic in equal measure.

Diddy's Latest Alleged Victim Is Seeking Damages

Doe claims he suffered mental anguish and emotional torment as a result of the alleged assault. He's suing Diddy for damages. In a pattern that has also proven to be predictably, Diddy's legal team filed a statement refusing the allegations. "As we’ve said before, Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt," the statement asserted. "Even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process."

Kanye West's Sean Don collab may no longer be available on the Yeezy site, but the rapper made it clear that he will support Diddy no matter what. "Please free my brother Puff," West tweeted while tagging the President of the United States. One rapper who is not swayed by West or Diddy's legal team, however, is 50 Cent. The professional troll posted the lawsuit on his Instagram with a mocking caption. "What happened was," he wrote. "Umm.. Nah forget about it."

[via]

