- MusicDiddy's Attorney Claims Women Were Falsely Identified As Minors In New LawsuitAllegedly, two of the women listed as minors were actually in their 30s.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Explains Comments About Sex With Minors, Says He Meant In CollegeThe audio was reportedly from 8 years ago and Akademiks claimed it was in said in reference to 24-year-old Tyga dating 17-year-old Kylie Jenner.By Erika Marie
- RandomDJ Akademiks Under Fire Over Resurfaced Comments About Dating MinorsJay Critch called Akademiks a "pedophile" after the comments made their way to social media.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeMLB's Felipe Vázquez Sentenced For Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old: ReportThe former Pirates pitcher reportedly admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with the teen.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMillie Bobby Brown's Rep Responds To TikToker Saying He "Groomed" ActressHunter Ecimovic was 20 and Millie was 16 when they reportedly started dating. Recently, Ecimovic went on IG Live and spoke inappropriately about their alleged sexual relationship.By Erika Marie
- TechTwo Minors Face Criminal Charges Over TikTok #SkullBreakerChallengeTwo 13-year-olds pulling a prank on classmate for TikTok challenge resulted in concussion and seizure. By Noah C
- CrimeR. Kelly Promises To Stay Away From Minors, Rock A GPS Device If ReleasedKelly wants out.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentDisgraced Actor Kevin Spacey Resurfaces For Groping TrialKevin Spacey makes his first appearance in groping trial. By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly's Sex Tape Cache: Feds On The Hunt For MoreA search party is underway looking for R. Kelly's rumored home video cache.By Devin Ch
- MusicA Third R. Kelly Sex Tape Has Surfaced: Watch Live Press ConferenceCan it get any worse for Kells?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicR. Kelly Cries While Denying Sex Crime Allegations In First Interview Since ArrestR. Kelly sits down with Gayle King for his first interview since "Surviving R. Kelly."By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Sexual Misconduct Scandal: 2 New Accusers Step ForwardR. Kelly is dealt another blow as he wards off public opinion.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Is Reportedly Having Severe Panic Attacks In The Wake Of Exposing Docu-SeriesKelly isn't feeling too good. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJoJo Shares Shocking Memories Following "Surviving R. Kelly"The singer recognizes how her mother's constant presence may have protected her.By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly Alleges Sex Cult Is Pure Myth, Talks Parental ExtortionR. Kelly claims sex cult is a false narrative created by Joycelyn Savage's parents.By Devin Ch