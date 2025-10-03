Is Diddy's Sentencing Being Livestreamed?

Diddy is set to return to the courtroom on Friday, October 3, for his sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution earlier this year. While fans of the Bad Boy mogul won’t be able to watch the hearing unfold on TV, USA TODAY will be providing live coverage from outside of the courtroom.

At the hearing, Diddy’s lawyers will present their argument as to why he has already served enough time behind bars and deserves a brief sentence with time served. “It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing," they wrote in a recent motion, as caught by People.

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

Additionally, Diddy has asked to address the court at Friday's hearing. Diddy explained in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian: "I have been putting in the work and working diligently to become the best version of myself to ensure that I never make the same mistakes again. I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct. I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs."

Diddy’s legal team has also asked to play an 11-minute video they put out on Thursday night, showcasing his philanthropic efforts in the community as well as kind words from his peers and family alike.